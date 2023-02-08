Jury Finds Maple Grove Man Guilty of Drug Trafficking

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A Maple Grove man has been found guilty by a federal jury of trafficking fentanyl pills, having a machine gun, and other federal firearms violations.

Following a two-day trial 34-year-old Derrick Scott was convicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of carrying a machinegun during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, one count of possession of a machinegun, and one count of possessing a firearm as a felon.

Under the federal sentencing guidelines, Scott is subject to a 30-year mandatory minimum prison sentence. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.

On June 4, 2022, officers with the Minneapolis Police Department received a complaint that Scott had threatened a man at a convenience store while brandishing a gun. Two days later, officers found Scott and conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in which Scott was a passenger. Following a search of the vehicle, officers recovered 355 fentanyl pills and a Glock 41, .45 caliber pistol equipped with an auto-sear or “switch” (a device that makes a firearm function as a fully automatic machinegun) and a high-capacity magazine.

