Federal Jury Finds St. Cloud Man Guilty

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A federal jury has found a St. Cloud man guilty of illegally having multiple guns as a felon.

Following a six-day trial, 38-year-old Roberto Williams was found guilty on two counts. A sentencing date will be set later.

Williams tried to rob a man at gunpoint outside an apartment in St. Cloud in July 2020. Williams was arrested and identified by the victim. A gun was found in his vehicle's glovebox.

In a separate incident on November 13, 2020 police were notified that a five-year-old child had been shot in the head and declared dead at St. Cloud Hospital. Williams and his fiance, the child's mother, told police they were shopping when they got the phone call that the child had been shot. Williams said they both immediately returned home and took the child to the hospital together. However, surveillance from a neighbor showed just the fiance taking the child to the hospital and Williams placing two backpacks in garbage bins outside the house. Police found two semi-automatic guns in those backpacks. One of them had the child's blood on it. A picture on William's cellphone also had a picture of one of the guns with the text 'my new toy.'

Because Williams has multiple prior felony convictions he is prohibited from having a gun or ammunition.

