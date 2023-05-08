June M. Domine, 62, St. Joseph

September 30, 1960 - May 5, 2023

attachment-June Domine loading...

A Celebration of Life will be from 4-8 p.m., Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for June M. Domine, age 62, who passed away unexpectedly on Friday at her home in St. Joseph. There will be a time of sharing that will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home and a private family burial will take place on Monday at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Freeport.

June Marie Duclos was born on September 30, 1960 to Henry and Madeline (Margie) Duclos. She graduated from Melrose High School in 1978. Many of her high school friends remained her dearest friends throughout her life. After high school, June went to the St. Cloud Beauty School. Through June’s career as a hair dresser, she touched the hearts and lives of so many people.In 1985, June married Anthony (Tony) Ellering. Even though they divorced in later years, June and Tony remained friends and his family always had a special place in her heart.On January 24, 1998, June married Dave Domine and became a bonus mom to Courtney and Cameron. June loved children! Even though she never had children of her own, she was a mother to all. June adored being a mom to Courtney and Cameron. She loved and spoiled her many nieces and nephews and later on their children. Her greatest joy was being a grandma to Lily, Maddox, Harper and Kendall. June also had an immense love for animals. Her life and home were filled with many pets over the years and there was always room for one more!

June had the most generous heart and she had a laugh that filled the room! She loved family and her last gift to us was hosting Easter at her home. The house was filled with love, laughter, children and of course pets! Even though her death is a tragedy to all of us, our lives are better for knowing and loving her.

June is survived by her loving husband, Dave of St. Joseph; children, Courtney (Justin) of Richmond and Cameron (Amber) of Hugo; siblings, Judy Duclos of St. Cloud, Jeff (Deb) Duclos of Melrose, Joel (Twyla) Duclos of Marian, North Carolina; brother-in-law, John Eveslage of Freeport; grandchildren, Lily, Maddox, Harper, and Kendall; nieces and nephews, Kirk, Sam, Scott, Steve, Mike, Jacob, Kristina, Josh, Katelyn, Jonah, and Maddie. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Joyce Eveslage; niece, Vicki Fitzgerald; and nephew, Jack Eveslage.

Memorials are preferred to Tri County Humane Society or Ruff Start Rescue.