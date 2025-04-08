Julitta T. Schmitz, 88, Richmond

May 24, 1936 - April 7, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. on Monday, April 14, 2025, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Julitta T. Schmitz, age 88, who died Monday at her home. Burial will be in the St. Agnes Cemetery in Roscoe, MN. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

A visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday and 9:30-11:00 a.m. Monday at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN.

Julitta was born in Paynesville, MN to Ben and Anna (Flint) Mackedanz. She married Jerome Schmitz June 18, 1955, in St. Agnes Catholic Church in Roscoe.

Julitta was a seamstress and loved fishing and visiting with people. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Parish.

She is survived by her children, Art (Mary), Carol, Steven, Cindy (Mike) Ricke; sister, Louise Mehr; 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerome; siblings, Ralph, Vince, Jerome, LeRoy, and Agnes.