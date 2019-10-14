Julie Ann Walz, 59, St. Cloud

November 19, 1959 - October 12, 2019

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Julie Ann Walz, age 59, who passed away at her home on Saturday, October 12, 2019 after a five year battle with cancer. Rev. Tysen Bibb will officiate and burial will be in The Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Family and friends may gather after 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Julie was born in St. Cloud to Ervin and Jeanette (Moll) Theisen. She was baptized into the Catholic Church at Cathedral of St. Mary in St. Cloud. Julie married Donald Walz on June 7, 1978 in Abilene, Texas. She worked as a cook at the Country Manor Health Care and Retirement Center in Sartell. Julie loved her time spent at the family cabin on Lake Knaus in Cold Spring and gardening. She had a close relationship with her grandmother, Hilda Theisen, and all her nephews and nieces were special to her.

Julie is survived by husband, Donald; mother, Jeanette Theisen of St. Cloud; sister, Jean (Dean) Loeck of Apple Valley, and her many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her father Ervin and her sister, Lori Huls.

Donald and Jeanette would like to especially thank Ashley, Tiffany, and Tami from CentraCare Hospice for caring for Julie.