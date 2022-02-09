Julie Ann Valenta, 79, Maple Plain and formerly of St. Cloud

May 1, 1942 - February 7, 2022

Funeral Services will be 11:30 a.m., Friday, February 18, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud for Julie Ann Valenta, age 79 of Maple Plain and formerly of St. Cloud who passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Haven Homes in Maple Plain. Deacon Steven Yanish will officiate. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. until time of services on Friday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Julie was born May 1, 1942 in Austin, Minnesota to Rollo and Marguarite (Miller) Gunderson. She graduated from Austin High School. Julie married Gaylord “Sonny” Valenta, Jr. April 1, 1972 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The couple lived in California for 25 years, returning to Minnesota in 1977. She was a volunteer at the St. Cloud Public Library.

Julie is survived by her husband, Sonny; nephews; nieces; their families; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Clay.

Thank you to everyone for their prayers, and time with Julie, especially Sue and Bill.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to the American Cancer Society.