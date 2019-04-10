Julie Ann Stueve, 52, Cold Spring

August 31, 1966 - April 8, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Catherine’s Oratory in Farming, MN for Julie Ann Stueve age 52, who died suddenly on April 8th at her place of work. Burial will be in the St. Catherine’s Cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 12 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will continue Saturday morning from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Julie was born on August 31, 1966 in St. Cloud, MN to John and Leora (Rolfes) Burg, the second of nine children. She graduated from Albany High School and went on to study Child Development. Julie started her working career at Fingerhut, where she met the love of her life, Kevin. She married Kevin Stueve on August 26, 1997 in Las Vegas. NV and started their life in Cold Spring, MN. Julie was a caretaker, working for several Catholic Charities’ Group Homes. She enjoyed her flower garden, fishing with her husband and snapchatting with her “Fam Squad.” Julie was always giving of herself, putting others’ needs above her own. She was the rock to her husband and considered her children the highlight of her life. Julie will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her husband, Kevin; children, Kaitlin, Riley, Samantha; parents, Leora and Jack; siblings, Matthew (Lynn) Burg, Paula (Brian) Voller, Carrie (Bill) Sellnow, Keith (Gina) Burg, Gregory (Lisa) Burg, Rebecca (Clint) Voller, Joe (Amy) Burg, Nick (Savannah) Burg; in-laws, Diane (Alvin Heinen) Hinkelmeier, Shirley (Pat) McGragh, Gail Stueve, Victor (Margaret) Stueve; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Albert Stueve and Margaret Notch.