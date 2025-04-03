Julie Ann Neisch, 73, Clearwater

November 26, 1951 - April 2, 2025

Julie Ann Neisch, 73, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, the evening of Wednesday, April 2, 2025. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 9, at 11:00 AM at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, Clearwater. Visitation will take place at 9:30 AM, prior to Mass. Reverend Dennis Backer will be officiating. Burial will be held at the parish cemetery following Mass.

Julie was born on November 26, 1951 to Martin and Mary (Mehle) Huot in St. Paul, MN where she was raised amongst 6 other siblings. She graduated from Regina high school in 1969 and then went on to extend her education at the University of Minnesota. Julie married Brent Neisch on May 27, 1972 at the Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Bloomington. While her children were growing up, she was a stay-at-home mom, dedicating her time and love to them. She took lessons and taught dance at the Dance Barn in Clearwater. She volunteered her time at the Clearwater food shelf and at her church as a CCD teacher and as a Eucharistic Minister/Sacristan. Julie was a Clearwater resident and member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church since 1979. After her children were grown, she worked for Coborn’s until retirement. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, baking and spending time with her family and pets. Her favorite pastime was gardening. Julie will be remembered as a woman of faith, compassionate, selfless, and caring.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin Huot and Mary Huot-Schwietz.

Julie is survived by her spouse of 52 years, Brent Neisch; children, Jeremiah Neisch, Joshua Neisch (Jennifer Wilke), Amanda Neisch (Guillermo Marques); grandchildren, Payton Wilke; siblings, Renee Rose (Steve Gorr), Patricia Coleman (Bruce), Karen Guettler (Nick), Peggy Huot Hansen (Rick), Janet Huot, Ted Huot (Brenda); and numerous nieces and nephews.