Julie Ann Imdieke, 55, St. Joseph

October 26, 1966 – August 5, 2022

Julie Ann Imdieke, age 55 of St Joseph, MN, died peacefully, Friday, August 5, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital after a prolonged battle with many medical challenges, beginning at age 16 with a diagnosis of Hodgkin’s disease.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph, MN at 11:00AM on Friday, August 12, 2022. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 11 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at St. Joseph Parish Heritage Hall. Parish Prayers will be at 4:00PM. Visitation will continue Friday for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Grove Lake Cemetery, Pope County, near the family lake cabin, Saturday, August 13. In honor of Julie, funeral attendees are encouraged to wear Minnesota Twins, Vikings, or Wild apparel. Funeral arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Julie was born October 26, 1966 in St Cloud, MN to Raymond and Frances (Lieser) Worms. She graduated from Melrose High School in 1985 and went on to complete an associate degree at St Could Technical College in childcare development. Julie was united in marriage to Todd M. Imdieke on August 27, 1988 at St Andrew’s Catholic Church in Greenwald, MN. The couple made their home in St. Cloud, where Julie founded 123 WeeCare, an in-home daycare business which she operated for many years. After closing the business Julie continued to care for many of her nieces and nephews and friends’ children and was known as ‘Auntie JuJu’ and ‘Auntie Treats’ to many.

Julie loved hunting for a bargain, especially at garage sales. She enjoyed watching Minnesota sports teams, especially the Twins, Vikings and Wild. She also enjoyed gardening, fishing, knitting, and baking treats. Julie always put others before herself. She loved spending time with her family, especially the children, and always had a smile.

Julie is survived by her husband, Todd of St Joseph; sons, Brooks of St. Paul, Trent (Samantha) of Grand Forks, ND, and Travis of St. Joseph, and fur baby Leinie. Also surviving are her siblings, Margie (Robert) Illies, Paynesville; Celine (Neil) Fischer, Paynesville; Mary Kay (Art) Funk, New Munich; Ruth (Gary) Rothstein, Grey Eagle; Bob (Donna) Worms, Melrose; Joe (Sandy) Worms, Glenwood; Brenda (Mark) Breitbach, Sauk Centre; Amy (Tim) Reinarts, Elk River; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Coborn Cancer Center.