Julie A. Walrath, 61, St. Cloud

February 7, 1960 - January 17, 2022

Celebration of Life will be 3-6 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the Holiday Inn in St. Cloud for Julie A. Walrath, age 61, who passed away Monday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. There will be a time of sharing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Julie was born February 7, 1960 in Indianapolis, IN to Carl & Samuella (Dingley) Emrich. She lived in Central Minnesota for most of her adult life. Julie worked as a Health Unit Coordinator at the St. Cloud Hospital for 23 years. She started as a PCA and was well known in the ER. Julie loved being with her grandchildren, whether it was taking them to the beach or attending their sporting events she loved doing activities with them. She also enjoyed animals, nature, hiking, looking at the stars, watching sunrises and sunsets, rafting, reading, and spending time at the cabin on Lake Alexander. Julie was smart, kind, patient, loving, and had a great sense of humor. Most importantly, she was very proud of her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her mother, Samuella Emrich of Grand Junction, CO; significant other, Mike Pekarek of St. Cloud; children, Melissa (Will White) Walrath of Denver, CO, Michael (Amanda) Walrath of Rice, and Kyle Walrath (Abby Johnson) of Sauk Rapids; bonus children, Kyler (Rachel) Pekarek of Yankton, SD, Madeline (Jacob) Harmon of Lake City, and Christian Pekarek (Mari Lee) of Kasson; lifelong friend and father of her children, Mike Walrath of Sartell; sisters and brothers, Cindy Emrich (Don Abbott) of Grand Junction, CO, Andy (Patti) Emrich of Summerville, SC, Lisa (Steve) Nieslanik of Glenwood Springs, CO, and Dan (Laura) Emrich of Eagle, CO; grandkids, Jayce, Shaun, Mason, Nicholas, Alexander, Jacob, Hattie, and Kase; many nieces, nephews, and countless other close friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Carl.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House or Tri County Humane Society.