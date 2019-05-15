Julianne Davies, 50, Princeton

June 15, 1968 - May 10, 2019

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 10:30 AM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton, MN, for Julianne Davies who passed away suddenly on Friday, May 10, 2019, in Princeton. Family and friends may call from 9:00-10:30 AM at the funeral home prior to the service. Burial will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN.

Julianne was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, to the late Ernie and Larae (Fife) Davies. She graduated from Cottonwood High School in Salt Lake City, UT, and received her B.S. degree in Speech Communications from the University of Utah. Julianne worked in sales for manufacturing and was a broker for trucking. She married James Wint on July 6, 2002, in Snowbird, Utah.

Julianne enjoyed motorcycling, scuba diving, snorkeling, traveling, and playing golf. She loved spending time with her cat, Sophie and rooting for the Oakland Raiders football team and watching NASCAR.

Julianne is survived by her husband, Jim; step-father, LaMonte Cottle; family members, Kevin (Kathy) Davies, Ginger (Doug) Smith, Stephanie (Matt) Allison, Sharon Davies, Corey McClellan, and Debbie (Grant) Rammell; step-children, Kaya and Caleb Wint; and nieces and nephews.

Julianne is preceded in death by her parents.