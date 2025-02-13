Juliana Howard, 88, St. Joseph

November 13, 1936 – February 9, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Juliana Howard will be held at 10:30 a.m. on March 24, 2025, at Sacred Heart Chapel at the Benedictine Monastery in St. Joseph, MN. Juliana passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at St. Cloud Hospital. Fr. Daniel Ward, OSB, will officiate. Burial will take place at St. John’s Abbey Cemetery in Collegeville, MN.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 24th at the Sacred Heart Chapel.

Juliana was born in Dickinson, ND, on November 13, 1936, to the late Art and Olive Hagenston. She began her studies at Carleton College and transferred to the University of Minnesota, graduating in 1957. On June 21, 1958, she married Jerald (Jerry) L. Howard in Glendive, Montana.

Together, they built a family and made their home in St. Cloud, MN.

Juliana is survived by her husband Jerry of St. Joseph, MN, her five children: Stephen (Wendy) of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Robert (Amy) of Bloomington, MN, Thomas (Libia) of Chicago, IL, Annie Heymans (Tim) of St. Joseph, MN, and David (Nikki) of Durham, NC; ten beloved grandchildren: Mariana, Kathryn, Sophia, Mia, Lauren, Rene, Chloe, Helena, Martin, and Matthew; and seven great-grandchildren: Emelina, Ana, Aihnoa, Caroline, Vida, Arantxa and Jacob. She is also fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her siblings Arthur, Bob, and Mary Lou, as well as her in-laws Marian, Ron, Mary Pat, and Ruth Ann.

Juliana found joy in morning prayer, playing tennis and golf, reading spiritual books, kayaking, cross country skiing, word games, spending time at the family cabin at Voyager Village, WI, walking in the woods, swimming in the lake, nurturing friendships, singing with the Sisters of the Saint Benedict Monastery, working for justice with the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls, and writing poetry and music.

Juliana had a talent for composing music and lyrics— leading her to create songs filled with both wisdom and childlike playfulness. She founded The Crayons, a locally popular children’s singing and performing group that produced albums, songbooks, and videos.

For the past two decades, Juliana channeled her creative spirit into the daily practice of writing haiku poems, capturing life’s beauty with elegant precision.