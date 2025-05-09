Juletta M. Reisinger, 93, St. Joseph

January 4, 2025 – May 6, 2025

attachment-Juletta Reisinger loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Saint Joseph for Juletta Marie (Fischer) Reisinger, age 93. Judy passed away peacefully on May 6, 2025, at her home. The burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Visitation will be held from 4–7 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9-10 a.m. on Wednesday, at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

Judy was born on January 4, 1932, in Albany Minnesota, to Roman and Mary Fischer. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1950. On July 16, 1960, she married Herman Joseph Reisinger. After their marriage, the couple lived in Saint Cloud and later settled in the Saint Joseph/Cold Spring area.

Judy had a passion for crafts of all kinds and had a deep love for plants and flowers. She found joy tending to her garden. She was also an enthusiastic member of the local bowling leagues. She was a devoted member of the Church of Saint Joseph and cherished her faith and community.

She is survived by her sons, John (Dawn), Thomas, and Daniel; her sisters Irene (Dan) and Dorothy (Larry); Grandchildren Jeremy, Alicia, Chris, Martha, and Hannah, Great grandchildren, Emma, Caylee, Aiyana, Briella, and Callahan. Great Great Grandchild Za’kai. Numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends who will miss her greatly.

She was preceded in death by her husband Herman, her son Mark, and her sister Dolores.