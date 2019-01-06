Juletta M. Dingmann, 90, Cold Spring

July 29, 1928 - January 5, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church in Jacobs Prairie, MN for Juletta M. Dingmann age 90, who died peacefully on Saturday surrounded by her loving family at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 11, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. St. James Christian Women will pray a Rosary at 3:45 p.m. Visitation will continue Saturday morning from 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home.

Juletta was born on July 29, 1928, in Jacobs Prairie, MN to Mathias and Elizabeth (Brixius) Schreifels. She married Ralph Dingmann on May 31, 1951 in St. James Catholic Church, Jacobs Prairie. After Ralph died in 1992, Juletta married Clarence Salzer on April 21, 1995. Juletta worked at the St. Cloud Hospital for over 30 years in the Laundry Department. She enjoyed crocheting, embroidering and spending time with her family. She was a very faithful and active member of the St. James Parish. Juletta was a sponsor for many missionary students to assist them with their education.

She is survived by her children, Mary Kay Donabauer, Marlene Dingmann (Gordon Schlichting), Rita (Kenneth) Kierzck, Mary (Stanley) Streit; son-in-law, Ron Hommerding; grandchildren Tara (Keith) Bierschbach, Holly (Luke) Kramer, Shawn (Karen) Donabauer, Dana Donabauer; 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Ralph Dingmann and Clarence Salzer; siblings Celestine Schreifels, Eldora Dingmann and Claude Schreifels.

Juletta’s family would like to thank the staff at Assumption Campus for the wonderful care given to their mother.