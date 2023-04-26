Judith Vos, 75, Grey Eagle

June 24, 1947 - April 23, 2023

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday May 3, 2023 at All Saints Catholic Church (St. Mary’s Campus) in Holdingford, for Judith Vos, age 75 of Grey Eagle, who passed on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Gregory Mastey will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home, immediately followed by the Daughters of Isabella prayers.

Judi was born on June 24, 1947 in Grand Rapids, MI to Fred and Dorothy (Nelson) Buehler. She graduated from high school in La Mirada, California before earning a Bachelors of Arts in education. Judi married James Vos on February 12, 1966 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in La Habra, California. She was an active member of the Daughters of Isabella and Christian Women.

She enjoyed sewing, reading, and cooking, but what she treasured most was riding on the back of James motorcycle and spending time with her family.

Judi is survived by her loving husband, James; children, James Vos, Jr. of St. Cloud; Kimberly (Steven) Beery of Rochester; Christopher (Sandra) Vos of Gilbert, AZ; and David (Nicole) Vos of Sartell; son-in-law, Jason Quinn of Winona; 17 grandchildren; one great-grandchild on the way; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Laurel Quinn in 2021; brothers, Donald Buehler and John Buehler.

A Special Thank you to the staff and Chaplains of the St. Cloud Hospital.