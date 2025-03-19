Judith S. “Judy” Ethen, 73, St. Augusta

November 16, 1951 - March 17, 2025

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Judith S. Ethen,73, of St. Augusta will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta. Judy passed away on Monday, March 17, 2025 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta due to pancreatic cancer. Reverend Erik Lundgren will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary Help of Christians Parish Cemetery Columbarium.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.

Judy was born on Nov. 16, 1951 to Lawrence and Hilda Schmidt, (Storkamp). She was the 9th of 11 children. Judy graduated from Tech High School in 1970. She married Adrian Ethen, Jr. on Oct. 18, 1975. They were blessed with 3 sons and lived in the St. Augusta area. She retired from St Cloud Toyota as an accountant.

Judy enjoyed traveling, gardening, entertaining, reading, baking bread, fishing, canning, making maple syrup with Adie, walks with Mary, February’s spent in South Padre, garage sales with the gals, road trips with the 66 Mustang, and the “red light special” times on the deck with music, laughter, and a cold one. She always found time for grandkid’s baseball, football, soccer, ultimate Frisbee, basketball, track, band, piano recitals, and llama events. Her grandchildren were her treasures: Isaac, Eric, Audrey, Tyson, Emmett, and Miles. She will always “Love you to pieces”

She was a member of the St. Mary Help of Christians Church, St. Ann’s Christian Women, St. Augusta Legion Auxiliary, and the St. Augusta Lions.

She is survived by Adie, the love of her life and best friend. Sons: Matt (Cheryl), Zach (Trista), Jacob (Natalie). Siblings: Lucille Schmidt, Millie Bohrer, Connie (Russ) Laudenbach, Susie (Paul) Koshiol, Andy (Joan) Schmidt, Mike (Lila) Schmidt. Sisters-in-law, Phyllis Schmidt, Connie Hanson and many other family and friends.

She was proud to be godmother to Sandy Schriener, Chris Laudenbach, Gina Bartell, Tom (TJ) Ethen, and Mandy Paustian.

Judy was preceded in death by her brothers: Donnie, David, Alan, and brothers-in-law: Ruben Bohrer, and Hank Schmidt.

Her family would like to thank Dad for taking care of Mom lovingly. He was her “ROCK”. Special thank you to Dr. Gordon Ruan Oncology Dept. at the Mayo Clinic, the research team on Gonda 10, and CentraCare Hospice disguised as Angels.

In lieu of flowers, kindly remember Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

She was blessed with a loving family and great friends. Remember her with joy and laughter.