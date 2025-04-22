Judith R. Grams, 76, Sauk Rapids

March 8, 1949 - April 20, 2025

Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, April 26, 2025 at Apostolic Pentecostal Church in Waite Park for Judith R. Grams, age 76, who passed away Resurrection Sunday at her home surrounded by family and friends. Pastor Ross Frericks will officiate and burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be 4-7 PM, with a time of sharing at 6:30 PM on Friday, April 25 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to services on Saturday at the church in Waite Park.

Judy was born March 8, 1949 in Crosby to Robert and Shirley (Symitzek) Thompson and was raised by Carl and Shirley Brand. She grew up in Crosby, California and Michigan and graduated from High School in Crystal Falls, MI. She lived most of her married life in St. Cloud. Judy married Ronald Grams on June 20, 1970 in Crosby. She worked at various hair salons in the St. Cloud area, owned and operated Judy’s Hair Haven and finished her career at Lee and Friends Hair Design in Clearwater before retiring after 40 years in the business. She truly cared for her clients and they loved her and trusted her work. She was a faithful wife, mother and grandmother with an infectious laugh and beautiful singing voice. Judy liked playing board games, cribbage, solitaire, Skip-Bo and was un-beatable at Scrabble. She was creative and enjoyed crocheting, sewing, painting, crossword puzzles and adult coloring books. Judy loved spending time with her family and friends, was an amazing hostess, and very servant oriented.

Judy is survived by her children, Brenda (Ross) Frericks of Sauk Rapids, Clinton (Steffany) Grams of Texas, James Grams of St. Cloud, Nicholas Grams of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Brianna, Lyn, Devon, Hannah, Brayden, Briella, Brodey, Braelyn, Nicholas, Harper and Lucy; great granddaughter, Mei; sister, Sharon Thompson of WI. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald on December 30, 2010 and brother, Michael Cleland.