Judith Mary Schill, 83, St. Cloud

April 28, 1940 - August 8, 2023

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 14, 2023 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Judith Mary Schill, age 83, of St. Cloud. Judi passed away at her home, with family by her side, on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Reverend Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Burial of the urn will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to service on Monday at the Church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Judi was born April 28, 1940 in St. Cloud to Donald and Gail (Goedert) Heaton. She graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1958. She was united in marriage to Roland B. Schill on November 26, 1960, at St. Augustine’s Church in St. Cloud. Judi was a member of Holy Spirit Parish where she was involved with various organizations, and donated much time over the years. She was employed part time as a dental assistant and later for St. Cloud State University. She enjoyed spending time in various ways, including travel, reading, bowling, and needle-work. She was also an avid “word sleuth”, (Scrabble, Cross Words, etc.). Most of all, Judi enjoyed a game of cards or dominoes with family and friends.

Survivors include sons, Christopher (Leigh) of Clearwater, Michael of Sauk Rapids, David (Tammy) of Omaha, NE and daughter, Wendy (Andrew Castro) of La Quinta, CA; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and loving companion of five years, Tom Fruth. Survivors also include brothers, Mark (Diane), Lance (Roseanne) and Jeff; brother-in-law, Dick (Sandy); sisters-in-law, Mary Kay, Lonnie, Patty Hollenhorst, Judy (Tom Otto), Sandy (Jim Lang) and Mary Ann O’Hara.

She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly fifty years, Rollie in 2010; her parents; brothers, Dan “Mike”, John, “Pat”, Jerome “Lee”, and Tom.

Judi was blessed with a wonderful family and many special friends. The Schill Family would like to send gracious thanks for all those who helped celebrate her journey through life.