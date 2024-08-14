Judith M. Heinen, 76, Sauk Rapids

April 1, 1948 - August 10, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Wednesday, August 28, 2024 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Judith Heinen, age 76 who died Saturday, August 10, 2024 at her home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Wednesday at the church. Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids has been entrusted with arrangements

Judith was born April 1, 1948 in Cold Spring to Joseph and Katherine (Salzer) Stein. She graduated from Saint Boniface High School and went on to achieve an Associate’s degree in accounting from Saint Cloud Technical College. She married Matthew Heinen on June 28, 1968 at the Saint Boniface Church in Cold Spring. Judy balanced her career, working as a bookkeeper and accountant for several companies, while raising her 5 children. Her marriage ended with divorce in 1982. Judy’s most recent employment was with Complete Automotive Repair Service (C.A.R.S.) where she worked until retiring in 2014. After retirement she worked part-time at Home Depot.

Physical health and fitness were important to Judy. She was an avid walker and stayed active in several things. She was a foster grandparent for the Pleasant View Elementary School and volunteered for the Catholic Charities Food Shelf. She chose to get rid of her TV in order to have time for what was important to her such as reading and quilting though staying connected with family was her number one priority. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Providing love, encouragement and support in their many activities gave her great joy.

Survivors include her sons, Matthew (Deann) of Rice, Daniel (Jessica Olsen) of Clearwater, Richard of Sauk Rapids and Andrew (Kim) of Maple Grove; daughter, Tammy (Guadalupe) Heinen-Sanchez of Sauk Rapids; brothers, Jospeh (Pam) Stein of Omaha, NE and Charlie Stein of Waite Park; and sisters, Peggy Morgan of Kingman, AZ and Lois (Phil Thomas) Gaetz of St. Cloud; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Karen Stein; and brother-in-law, Lee Morgan.