Judith Lee Peterson, 82, St. Cloud

July 8, 1939 - March 31, 2022

attachment-Judith Peterson loading...

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, April 4, 2022 at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Judith Lee Peterson, 82 of St. Cloud, who died Thursday at her home in St. Cloud. Rev. John Gabrielson will officiate. Burial will be in Knife Lake Cemetery, Mora. Friends and relatives may call from 4 to 8 PM Sunday April 3, 2022 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud, and one hour prior to the service Monday at the church.

Judith was born July 8, 1939 in Quamba, MN to Melvin and Alice (Johnson) Berulson. She married Edward Peterson on September 13, 1958 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Mora. Judith worked in food service at the St. Cloud Hospital for 23 years retiring in 2003. She was a member of Atonement Lutheran Church. Judith will be best remembered for her smile. She enjoyed playing cards, painting, and baking. Rice Krispie bars and brownies were her specialty. Judith was a social butterfly; she would take in and care for anyone, becoming “Mom” to all of those people. She loved everyone and everyone loved her.

She is survived by her children; Dean (Robyn) of Sartell, Pamela (Charles) Dalool of Sauk Rapids, Greg (Paula) of St. Cloud, and Patti (Brad Aanstad) Peterson of St. Cloud, siblings Jane Backlund and Ann Burmeister both of Mounds View, Madelyn (Arlen) Krinke of Elk River and Gary (Sandy) Berulson of Little Falls, seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; also, many nieces and nephews.

Judith was preceded in death by her parents, husband Edward on March 29, 2016 and infant siblings Andrew and Carolyn.

A special thank you to the staff at Talamore Senior Living and St. Croix Hospice for their special care of Judith.