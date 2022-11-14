Judith “Judy” C. Gratke, 75, Laporte and formerly Sartell

December 23, 1946 - November 11, 2022

Funeral Services will be private for Judith “Judy” C. Gratke, age 75, who passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at Sanford Health in Bemidji. Rev. Matthew Vrudny will officiate and burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Judy was born December 23, 1946 in St. Cloud to Theodore & Margaret (Canfield) Kosloske. She married Jim Gratke on June 13, 1970 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. They lived in Sartell until moving to Laporte several years ago. Judy worked as a bookkeeper for Northwest Excavators. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Walker. Judy enjoyed playing cribbage, animals, crafts, trips to the casino, making washcloths, Bingo, and making wild rice soup. She was spunky, caring, and had a big heart. Judy especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Judy is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jim of Laporte; children, Jodi Kreutz-Gratke of Watkins, Jason Gratke of St. Cloud, Jill (Paul) Lindquist of Rice, and Jesse Gratke of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Ashley, Tyler, Nathan, Gabrielle, Nick, Alyson and Kyle; and great grandchildren, Payton, Sawyer, and Macy. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Gerald, Roger, and Buzz Kosloske; and sister, Shirley Baenen.