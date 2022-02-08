Judith “Judy” Blomberg, 79, Princeton

April 19, 1942 - February 5, 2022

attachment-Judith Blomberg loading...

Judy Blomberg, age 79 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully with family by her side on February 5, 2022. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton. Burial will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis at a later date.

Judith Irene Blomberg was born to William and Edith (Irwin) Schueller on April 19, 1942, in St. Peter. She graduated from Le Sueur High School and went on to receive her nursing degree in Mankato. She was married to the love of her life, Thomas “Tom” Blomberg, on October 5, 1963, in Le Sueur, and together they raised their three children. Judy worked as a nurse for over 15 years, and she enjoyed caring for those in need. She also was a business manager for her and Tom’s business, Culligan Water Conditioning, for over 20 years.

Judy was so giving and always thinking of others. She could light up a room with her smile and could see the good in everyone she met. Judy will be remembered for her love of reading, making Christmas cookies with her family, and baking her famous chocolate chip oatmeal cookies. Above all else, she put her family first, and they meant everything to her. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her.

Judy is survived by her husband of over 58 years, Tom; children, Barb Blomberg of Princeton, Tom Blomberg, Jr. (Lauren Lockwood) of Greenville, SC, and Brenda (Shannon Cothron) Blomberg of Zimmerman; grandchildren, Daniel, AJ, Katie, and Cassie Gallentine and Gavin and Logan Blomberg with their mother, Margo; great-grandson, Emerson Bradford; and sisters, Cecile Schueller and Penny Crymble.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandchild, Cori Gallentine; brothers, William, Edward, and David Schueller; and mother-in-law, Lucille Edoff.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate, in remembrance of Judy.