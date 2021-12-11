Judith “Judy” Ann Marie Benson, 78, Becker

September 2, 1943 - December 9, 2021

Celebration of Life and time of sharing will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Judith “Judy” Benson, age 78, who passed away Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will be after 12:00 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the funeral home. Reception will follow the service at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker. If not vaccinated, please wear a mask.

Judy was born September 2, 1943 in Robbinsdale to Carl & Margaret (Mudrock) Benson. She grew up in Robbinsdale, lived in Florida for five years, and the Minneapolis/Becker area since 1984. Judy married John Barr on April 16, 1993 in St. Cloud. She worked as a Social Worker for various Human Service Agencies including Wright County Health & Human Services, retiring in 2009. Judy also worked at “Project Game Star” and Recovery Plus. She enjoyed genealogy back to the 1600’s, gardening, cooking, traveling, and music especially classical. Judy was smart, loving, compassionate, funny, beautiful, and was very proud of her children. She was a former Master Gardener and was proud of her Masters Degree in Counseling.

Survivors include her husband, John Barr of Becker; son and daughter, Craig (Sarah) Sherwood of Sauk Rapids and Tammy (Patrick) Leonard of Pompano Beach, FL; sisters, Carla Brademan of Coon Rapids, Mary Ellen Erickson of Crystal and Karen Benson of Robbinsdale; grandchildren, Henry, Lydia, Erza, Zachary and Samantha; and great grandchildren, Edward III “Tre” and Elijah. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Andy Benson.