Judith “Judy” A. Whalen, 78, Sauk Rapids

November 23, 1944 - September 16, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Judy Whalen, age 78, who passed away Saturday at Epiphany Assisted Living in Coon Rapids. Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls at a later date. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church in Sauk Rapids.

Judy was born November 23, 1944 in Virginia, MN to Joseph and Ursula (Mervich) Altobelli. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Virginia, MN and Minnesota School of Business in Minneapolis. Judy married Joseph Whalen on January 22, 1972 in Minneapolis. They lived in several places before moving to Sauk Rapids in 1996. Judy worked as a secretary for Kodak, First United Methodist Church in Duluth, and Lyons Sheet Metal. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was a member of the choir. Judy was also a charter member of the Riverside Lions Club. She was the best cook ever and loved being in the kitchen. She enjoyed baking, board games, Scrabble, music, and camping. Judy was a wonderful, selfless wife, mother, grandmother and sister.

Survivors include her husband, Joseph of Sauk Rapids; daughters and son, Kimberly Whalen (Dan Haugen) of Lakeville, Sara (Brett) Zimowicz of St. Paul, David (Lynn) Whalen of Duluth, and Beth Berry of Brainerd; grandchildren, Nora, Declan, Bridget and Brynn; siblings, Patti (Tom) Kallio of New Brighton, James (Bonnie) Altobelli of Virginia, and John (Cindy) Altobelli of Tower. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Joe.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Alzheimer’s Association or National Aphasia Association.