Judith “Judy” A. Oltz, 88, Sauk Rapids

March 31, 1933 - December 16, 2021

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Judith “Judy” Oltz, age 88, who passed away Thursday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Pastor David Hinz and Pastor John Beck will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Judy was born March 31, 1933 in Atlanta, GA to Horace & Ann (Johnson) Heiden. She was raised in Atlanta and moved to Sauk Rapids in 1957. Judy married Clarence Oltz on May 24, 1952 in Atlanta. She was a homemaker and also worked in the lunchroom at Trinity Lutheran School. Judy was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she was a member of the Ladies Aid. She delivered Meals on Wheels through Good Shepherd for over ten years. Judy enjoyed baking and was fun-loving, kind, generous, faithful and honest. She was a positive person who always saw the good in everyone. Judy had a good sense of humor, and was always smiling and laughing.

Survivors include her daughter and sons, Doris (Victor II) Grell of St. Cloud, Edward of St. Cloud and Steve of Sauk Rapids; sister, Gail Lund of Iowa; four granddaughters and fifteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence on January 15, 1993; and daughters-in-law, Pam and Carol Oltz.