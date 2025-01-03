November 5, 1951 - December 31, 2024

Judith “Judy” Ann Huset (Bielejeski) of Bloomington (formerly Gilman & Babbitt), passed away peacefully on December 31, 2024, at Methodist Hospital is St. Louis Park, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, January 7th, 2025 at 10:00 am at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Babbitt, MN. Rev. Charlie Friebohle will officiate. Visitation will take place from 5:00 - 8:00 PM, Sunday, January 5th, 2025 at the Foley Funeral Home and 9:00 - 10:00 am at St. Pius X Catholic Church on Tuesday. Burial will take place in Argo Cemetery in Babbitt, MN. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Judy was born November 5, 1951, to Robert & Agnes Bielejeski in Grand Rapids, MI. She graduated from Vermillion CC and Babbitt High School after attending the Foley school district when younger. Judy married Steven Huset on May 10, 1975, and they lived in the Babbitt area before moving to Gilman in 1985.

Judy was known for many activities and traits. For her entire life she was known for talking (and telling you what she thought), was one of the early adopters of the “MN Goodbye” and was always energized around people. Judy worked anywhere these qualities were valuable, including Fast Gas & Blomberg’s in Babbitt, K&K, SuperAmerica, & Casey’s in Foley, and the municipal liquor store & VFW in Gilman. She also spent one-term as mayor for the City of Gilman.

Judy & Steve were also a formidable bowling couple in both Babbitt and Foley, with her average reaching into the 160’s. There were many hunting & fishing trips, along with nights playing cards or just socializing. No matter what, you could find Judy around the action.

In her later years, grandkids arrived and Judy grew older, you could not stop her from driving to hockey, baseball, basketball and volleyball games or cheering at her computer screen while watching games. She even found Facebook & smart phones to keep in touch with friends and family.

Judy is survived by daughter Chana (Derek) Klande of Sartell, MN, son Chad (Regina) Huset of Bloomington, MN, and grandchildren Gabe, Brayden, Ella, Parker, Veronica, and Josie. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and siblings Linda Pylka, Roderick “Rocky” Bielejeski, and David Bielejeski.