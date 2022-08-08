Judith Hansen, 67, St. Cloud

March 30, 1955 - July 30, 2022

Judith Hansen, age 67 of St. Cloud, peacefully passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on Saturday, July 30. In the last days of her life, she was lovingly surrounded by her four sisters, and the amazing care and kindness of the medical staff.

Judy was born on March 30, 1955 at the St .Cloud Hospital to Leo and Alvina (Metzger) Hansen. She is survived by her four sisters and two brothers. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Marilyn Cruser.

With a major in Studio Art at the College of St. Benedict, and Floral Arts at Hennepin Technical College, much of Judy’s work history was being self-employed as an artist, creating original oil paintings; decorating & designing spaces; organizing & cleaning private homes. She was also employed in sales, merchandising, and floral design. She was involved with the Whitney Center Art Group; Lemon-Aide Art Fair Booth; and the new St. Cloud Library opening Art Chair Auction.

Judy was a caregiver and provided care and companionship for her elderly mother. She was a free spirit, loved nature, biking, long walks, hiking, and animals. She had a great sense of humor with a love to share stories. She was kind, patient, compassionate, and had a loving heart.

Judy is in our hearts and will always be loved by many.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Williams Dingman Funeral Home, 1900 Veterans Drive, St. Cloud, at 12:00 noon on Thursday, September 01, 2022. A visiting of friends and family will be 1 hour before (from 11-noon).

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Poor Clares Monastery at 421 4th St S, Sauk Rapids, MN 56379 or to the:

Tri-County Humane Society at 735 8th St NE, St. Cloud, MN 56302