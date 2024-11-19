Judith Annette Sczublewski, 79, Little Falls

July 13, 1945 - November 13, 2024

attachment-Judith Annette Sczublewski loading...

Judith Annette Sczublewski, 79 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Wednesday, November 13 at the Harmony House in Pierz. A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 18 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Father Patrick Hoeft and Greg Spofford officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 17 from 2:00-5:00 P.M. and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Monday all visitation times will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls at 3:00 P.M.

Born as Judith Annette Gast on July 13, 1945, in Richmond, Virginia, she was one of seven children of the late Edward John and Catherine Frances Gast. Having grown up in Baltimore alongside her siblings Diane, Eileen, Catherine, Kathleen, Eva, and Edward, Judith followed her education at St. Anthony's Catholic School and later obtained a diploma in Secretarial Administration from St. Anne's Business School. Furthering her studies, she completed a diploma course in Medical Administration at Brainerd Technical College. Judy worked as a stockbroker secretary at Mead-Miller from 1963 to 1966 before uniting in marriage to Robert Sczublewski on February 19, 1966, in Baltimore, MD. The couple eventually settled in Little Falls, where they raised their four children: Tim, Irene, Ted, and Eric. Judith dedicated her professional career to Morrison County Public Health, where she managed the WIC Program and was a valued member of the Public Health team until her retirement in 2002. Her love for concerts, family travels, animal care, computer tinkering, photo album collecting, and family lineage was known to all.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Robert Sczublewski; children, Ted Sczublewski, Eric Sczublewski and Irene Sczublewski; grandchildren, Murphy and Tyler Sczublewski; siblings, Diane Becker and Eileen Kirby and Edward Gast and brother-in-law, Lewis Barondeau.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Tim Sczublewski; sisters, Eva Childers, Kathleen Spencer, Catherine Barondeau and nephew, Tom Becker.