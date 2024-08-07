Judith A. Zaske, 78, Big Lake

January 16, 1946 - August 4, 2024

attachment-Judith Zaske loading...

Judith “Judie” Zaske, age 78 of Big Lake, MN, passed away on August 4, 2024, at her home surrounded by family, friends, and her significant other, Rich. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake.

Judie was born to Virgil and Beatrice (Burisch) McNabb on January 16, 1946, in Minneapolis. She worked as a nurse caring for patients at the Monticello/Big Lake Hospital for many years. Judie was very active in the Big Lake community as an election judge, a Lioness member, and a volunteer at the Big Lake Community Food Shelf. In her spare time, she enjoyed golfing with her ladies’ golf league.

Judie is survived by her significant other, Rich Sauer; Rich’s family; and Judie’s brothers and sisters and their families.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenny Zaske.

In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Big Lake Community Food Shelf.