Judi Rae Moen, 80, Cold Spring

June 11, 1944 - January 23, 2025

A visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, February 1, 2025, at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN for Judi Rae Moen, age 80, of Cold Spring who passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, January 23, 2025.

Judi was the youngest of three children born to George and Ella Sanderson. Judi was born in Grand Forks, ND. In high school her family moved to Hillsboro, ND where she met Ken Moen. The two married and had three children. They raised their family in Golden Valley, MN.

Judi was a woman of many talents. She was an amazing cosmetologist for JCPenney for many years. She later retired and moved to Cold Spring, where she met her partner and companion of many years, Ken Zumwalde. She loved being in her gardens and creating beautiful pieces of art. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with others and teaching them all about her flowers and her succulents. Judi had a smile that would light up the room. Her charisma will be remembered by many.

She is survived by her children Mike (Kathleen) Moen, Tom (Sarah) Moen, Sandra (Tom) Deutsch; sister, Bette Schafer; 13 grandchildren; one great grandchild; partner, Ken Zumwalde; many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Ella Sanderson; brother, Richard Sanderson and two grandchildren, Leah and Gabriel.