Judge Sentences St. Cloud Man to Life in Prison for 2021 Murder

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced a St. Cloud man to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of 25-year-old Keisa Lange.

A jury previously found 25-year-old Deantae Davis guilty of 1st-degree premeditated murder, aiding and abetting 1st-degree murder, 2nd-degree murder, and aiding and abetting 2nd-degree murder.

Get our free mobile app

Davis was one of four suspects who were charged with the murder of Lange in June 2021. Lange's body was left alongside Cooper Avenue with a gunshot wound to her head.

Also charged in the case were 35-year-old Angela Jones, 27-year-old Kenneth Carter, and 38-year-old Alicia Lewis. Lewis pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and a jury has acquitted Carter on the charges. Jones will be sentenced on August 25th for her role in the murder.

25 richest families in America To find out which clans hold the most wealth, Stacker compiled a list of the 25 richest families in America using 2020 data from Forbes

LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history Stacker compiled a list of the 15 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history from news reports and lottery press releases. [This list is current as of July 25, 2023.]