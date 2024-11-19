Judge Sentences Paynesville Woman for Murdering Her Child

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced a Paynesville woman for murdering her disabled daughter.

The judge handed 39-year-old Elise Nelson a prison term of 21 years and nine months.

The sentencing came after the judge denied Nelson's motion to dismiss her guilty plea on one count of 2nd-degree Intentional Murder.

The child had chronic respiratory failure and severe developmental delay from the loss of oxygen at birth.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, Nelson was alone with her daughter over four days in June 2020 disabled an oxygen monitoring device, and deprived her of medical care.

Nelson was alone with the girl while her husband was on a fishing trip and her other child was staying at a family friend's house. During that time, she was accused of silencing the alarm on a pulse oximeter device and manipulating the machine's settings multiple times before ultimately shutting it off.

The device monitors blood oxygen and pulse rate and sounds an alarm when the patient's oxygen saturation level or pulse rate drops below 90%.

On the morning of June 21st, 2020, the family friend tried to reach Nelson through phone calls and text messages that she was going to drop off Nelson's other daughter at home. The calls and text messages went unanswered.

The friend then drove to Nelson's home to drop the child off but the doors were locked and the shades were pulled.

Later that afternoon, Nelson allegedly returned a text that she had just finished performing CPR and was waiting for the police. Court records show Nelson didn't call 911 until approximately 20 minutes after that text message was sent.

Police arrived to find the child on the living room floor and cold to the touch. She was brought to Paynesville Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy later determined Nelson deprived the child of care resulting in death and the manner of death was homicide.

Nelson told police she had performed CPR on the child for an hour but officers noted her story was inconsistent with a person exerting herself for 60 minutes while performing CPR.

