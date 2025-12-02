November 23, 1961 - November 25, 2025

Memorial Services will be 4 p.m. Friday, December 5, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Juan A. Gutierrez deluque, age 64, who passed away Tuesday surrounded by family at his home. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Juan was born November 23, 1961 in Rochester to Antonio and Joan (Rissinger) Gutierrez deluque. He married Judy Von Wald on June 8, 2001 in Becker. Juan earned his Bachelors degree and worked as a programmer in the technology field. He achieved his pilot’s license fulfilling a lifelong love of aviation and adventure. He loved to go hunting, downhill skiing, riding snowmobiles, motorcycles, cars, basically anything with a motor, and sharing those experiences with his children.

Juan is survived by his wife of 34 years, Judy of Becker; daughter, Paige (Liam) Jenkins of Becker; son, Antonio of Becker; granddaughter, Charlotte Jenkins; step-son, Alexander (Jessica) Brown of Grand Meadow; step-granddaughter, Ellie; brother, Victor Gutierrez deluque of Whitsburrow, NY; and nephew, Christopher Gutierrez deluque of Galveston, TX.

He is preceded in death by his parents.