E. coli Cases in Minnesota Linked to Recalled Organic Carrots

E. coli Cases in Minnesota Linked to Recalled Organic Carrots

Photo by Jonathan Pielmayer on Unsplash

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Department of Agriculture are warning you not to eat select organic whole carrots and organic baby carrots due to a multi-state E. coli outbreak.

Five Minnesotans between 15 and 44 years old became ill between September 21 and October 6. One person has been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.

The illnesses have been linked to eating organic carrots bought at Costco, Target, and HyVee, and brands have included Good and Gather, Bunny Luv, and Cal-Organic.

Across the nation, 39 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli have been reported from 18 states. Of these cases, 15 people have been hospitalized and one death has been reported.

Grimmway Farms recalled multiple sizes and brands of bagged organic baby and whole carrots on November. 16. These products are likely no longer in stores for sale; however, the organic carrots may still be in your home.

Symptoms of illness caused by E. coli typically include stomach cramps and diarrhea, often with bloody stools, but only a low-grade or no fever. People typically become ill three to four days after exposure, but this period can range from one to eight days. Most people recover in five to seven days.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Anyone who believes they may have developed an E. coli O121 infection should contact their health care provider.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

QUIZ: Can You Identify the Iconic '80s Film From Just a Single Freeze-Frame?

Embark on a journey through '80s nostalgia with kids (and aliens) on bikes, and teens dodging principles (and responsibilities). We've put the proverbial pause on some of the decade's most iconic flicks, and now it's your mission to name them all.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON