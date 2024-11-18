E. coli Cases in Minnesota Linked to Recalled Organic Carrots

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Department of Agriculture are warning you not to eat select organic whole carrots and organic baby carrots due to a multi-state E. coli outbreak.

Five Minnesotans between 15 and 44 years old became ill between September 21 and October 6. One person has been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.

The illnesses have been linked to eating organic carrots bought at Costco, Target, and HyVee, and brands have included Good and Gather, Bunny Luv, and Cal-Organic.

Across the nation, 39 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli have been reported from 18 states. Of these cases, 15 people have been hospitalized and one death has been reported.

Grimmway Farms recalled multiple sizes and brands of bagged organic baby and whole carrots on November. 16. These products are likely no longer in stores for sale; however, the organic carrots may still be in your home.

Symptoms of illness caused by E. coli typically include stomach cramps and diarrhea, often with bloody stools, but only a low-grade or no fever. People typically become ill three to four days after exposure, but this period can range from one to eight days. Most people recover in five to seven days.

Anyone who believes they may have developed an E. coli O121 infection should contact their health care provider.

