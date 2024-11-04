6 Hunters Rescued After Boat Capsizes on Leech Lake

WALKER (WJON News) -- Six boys had to be rescued after their boat capsized on Leech Lake.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says at about 5:20 a.m. Sunday they received a report of a capsized boat with six duck hunters in the water of Leech Lake in northeast Boy Bay, near Boy River.

A conservation officer who was in the area was able to rescue the first four boys, two of which were in the water, and two on the boat, and brought them to shore. On a second trip, the last two boys were rescued and brought back to shore at about 7:00 a.m.

They were all treated on the scene for exposure and mild hyperthermia, with none requiring additional transportation or treatment.

Life jackets were on the boat but were not worn. The water temperature was about 40 degrees. The sheriff's office says conditions were dark and windy at the time of the rescue.

