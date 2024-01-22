Joyce M. Friebe, 96, St. Cloud

October 7, 1927 - January 19, 2024

attachment-Joyce Friebe loading...

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, January 27, 2024 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN for Joyce Marcelyn Friebe, age 96. She entered eternal life January 19, 2024. The Reverend Thomas Knobloch will be the celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Saturday, January 27, 2024 at the church. Inurnment will be later at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Funeral arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home St Cloud.

Joyce was born October 7, 1927, to Ernest J Sr. and Adeline (Lacher) McMahon in St Cloud MN. She was a Cathedral High School Graduate, class of 1945, and she also attended the College of St Benedict for two years. She married John P. Friebe on June 13, 1949.

Joyce was employed at Commercial Credit Coop in Milwaukee WI, St Cloud Reformatory (Warden’s Office), Mark’s Realty, and Val Henning Realty.

She was a member of St. Cloud Women’s Chorus, MN Center Chorale (original member), Holy Spirit Church Choir and Cantor, Christian Women, VFW Auxiliary (Life Member), St Cloud Country Club, St Stephen’s Society, St Cloud Reading Room, St Cloud Hospital Volunteer, Daughter’s of Isabella, and a longtime Volunteer with The March of Dimes. Joyce enjoyed Women’s League Bowling and was a lifelong avid golfer.

Survivors include: Sons, Peter (Alice) Ossining NY, Joe (Diane) Two Harbors MN, Paul (Jeanne) St Joseph MN and Jack (Jodie) St Cloud MN. 8 grandchildren, 5 Step-grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and lifelong and dearest friend (Sister in Heart) Marian Barthelemy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John in 1982, brothers John (Jack) McMahon and Ernest J McMahon Jr., and granddaughter Sarah Friebe.

Special thanks to the St Benedicts Staff and the hospice staff for the wonderful care given to our beloved mother.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St Jude’s Hospital or Cathedral High School St Cloud MN.