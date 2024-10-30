Joyce M. Butterfly, 72, Foley

August 3, 1952 - October 25, 2024

attachment-Joyce Butterfly loading...

Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Joyce M. Butterfly, age 72, of Foley who died Friday at Gardens of Foley. Melanie Lichtenberg will officiate and burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Joyce was born August 3, 1952 in St. Cloud to Donald & Lilian (Loso) Warnert. She married Michael Butterfly. Joyce enjoyed playing cards, dancing, camping, and shopping. She was a sociable person who loved visiting with anyone and everyone.

Survivors include her children, Jessica (Scott) Baker of Royalton, Becky Gray of Sartell; siblings, Mary Erickson of Sarasota, FL, Kathy (Bill) Daniel of St. Cloud, Jack (Lois) Warnert of St. Joseph, Joe (Jane) Warnert of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Kayla and Mike; and great-grandchildren, Grayson, Korin, Rowan, and Waylon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Michael; brother, Donald Warnert; sister, Sandra Warnert; and grandson, Brandon Baker.

A special thank you to The Gardens of Foley for their wonderful care and also thank Rayann for the great care you gave Joyce. The family would also like to thank Moment’s Hospice for their loving care and support.