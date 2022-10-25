Joyce L. Hess, 72, St. Anna

March 20, 1950 - October 22, 2022

attachment-Joyce Hess loading...

Memorial Mass celebrating the life of Joyce L. Hess, 72, of St. Anna will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna. Joyce passed away peacefully at home, with family by her side, on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Joyce battled Polycystic Kidney Disease for many years. Reverend Gregory Mastey will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday and after 10:00 a.m. on Thursday both at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Joseph.

Joyce was born on March 20, 1950 in Belgrade, Minnesota to Victor and Hilaria (Meyer) Lieser. She graduated from Melrose High School and obtained her nursing degree. She married Daniel R. Hess on May 31, 1975 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. Joyce was employed as a Registered Nurse at Albany Area Hospital and in Home Care/Hospice for CHI St. Gabriel’s for a total of 37 years. Joyce volunteered with Helping Hands in Holdingford and at Holdingford Elementary. She was an active member of Immaculate Conception Parish and served as trustee for ten years.

Joyce enjoyed quilting, traveling, biking, being outdoors, gardening, maintaining the church flower beds and crafting. Above all she treasured spending time with her family and friends (especially her grandchildren). She will be remembered for her compassionate and loving care to both family and patients.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, Dan; daughters, Kelly (Eric) Ryan of Chandler, Arizona, Megan (Casey) McNamara of Eden Prairie; daughter-in-law, Rose Hess of Clearwater; grandchildren, Amber and Grant Hess, Breccan and Graeme McNamara; stepmother, Imelda Lieser of Paynesville; siblings, Marilyn Caspers, Kenny (Barb) Lieser, Bonnie (Kevin) Spanier, Sandy (Keith) Hemmesch; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael on June 15, 2022; sisters, Ilene Oevermann, Adeline Tiemann; and infant brother, David Lieser.

A heartfelt thank you to Kenny Lieser for his kidney donation in 2000 and St. Croix Hospice.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers and a donation will be made to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation in memory of Joyce.