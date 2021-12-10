Joyce Ann (Taufen) Kirscher, 81, Mesa, AZ

May 11, 1940 - December 2, 2021

Joyce Ann (Taufen) Kirscher passed away while living in Mesa, Az. on December 2, 2021.

She was born on May 11, 1940, the oldest of six siblings. She married John (Jack) Kirscher on September 15, 1962. Joyce had met Jack at a dance called The Valentines Dance at the Prom Ballroom on February 14th, 1958. They dated until Jack graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, NY after which they were married. Joyce was a very proud mother of four children they being Ann Marie Hambrook, James (Jim), William (Bill), and Daniel (Dan). She was very proud of how her children and grandchildren continued with their Catholic religion after they left home.

In addition to those listed above, she is survived by her sisters and brother, Margaret Sorteberg, Janice Johnson, Mary Schad, Laura Taufen, and James (Jim).

A viewing will be held at 9:00 A.M., Saturday, December 11, 2021, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 A.M. at the Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rockville, Minnesota, after which she will be laid to rest at the cemetery in Rockville.