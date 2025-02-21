Joyce A. Stewart, 87, Sauk Rapids

November 25, 1937 - February 20, 2025

A Celebration of Life will be 11:30 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Joyce A. Stewart, age 87, who passed away Thursday at Good Shepherd in Sauk Rapids. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to service.

Joyce was born November 25, 1937 in Rockwell City, IA to John and Maxine (Michaels) DeBolt. She married Raymond Stewart on July 11, 1959 in Kimball. Joyce lived most of her life in the Clearwater area. She was an Elementary Ed. Teacher who taught in South Haven for many years and later became a substitute teacher. Joyce enjoyed spending time in her garden, cooking for family, making quilts, horses and reading a good book. Joyce could be tough, sometimes strict and was very smart.

Joyce is survived by her husband Raymond of Sauk Rapids; children, Karen Evenson of Buffalo, Robert (Kerry) Stewart of Zephyrhills, FL, Elaine (Larry) Boelke of Oshkosh, WI, Julie Stierns of Oshkosh, WI, Kelly (Will) Benage of Sauk Rapids; siblings, Carolyn Becker of Pomeroy, IA, Beverly Sorenson of Princeton, Bonnie McPherson of Eleanor, West Virginia, Wanda (Wayne) Hendricks of IA, and Kathy DeBolt of Pomeroy, IA; sister-in-law, Bonnie DeBolt of Rockwell City, IA; 16 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jeannine Howard; brother Jack DeBolt; great grandchildren, Chloe and Ezra; son-in-law John Evenson; and brother-in-law Larry Sorenson.