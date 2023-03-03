Joyce A. McCann, 90, St. Cloud

July 28, 1932 - March 3, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023 at St. Mary’s Cathedral Upper Church in St. Cloud for Joyce A. McCann, age 90, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud. Reverend Brady Keller will officiate. Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the Church.

Joyce was born on July 28, 1932 to Paul and Eloise (Geillinger) Yozamp in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota. Joyce spent most of her life in the St. Cloud area and was named Ms. Sauk Rapids in 1951 and the Winter Haven Queen of Sartell in 1951. She was united in marriage to Donald E. McCann on February 2, 1952 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake. Due to Don’s work for a phone company, they moved from city to city quite often. During this time, Joyce worked as a bank teller for several banks, across multiple cities, eventually retiring in 1998 from St. Cloud National Bank in East St. Cloud. In her retirement, she enjoyed wintering in Pharr, Texas with Don. She also enjoyed playing golf, sewing and giving of her time and talents by volunteering for Meals on Wheels and the Food Shelf. She was an active member of St. Mary’s Cathedral, the St. Cloud Eagle’s Aerie #622 Auxilliary, and the St. Cloud V.F.W. 428 Auxilliary.

She is survived by her many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald on December 23, 2001; sister, Helen (Austin) McCann and brother, Roman “Bud” Yozamp.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.