Joyce A. Loidolt, 74, Cambridge

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 30, 2021 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake for Joyce A. Loidolt, age 74, who passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Edgewood Assisted Living in Sartell. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 29 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Joyce was born on February 3, 1947 in St. Cloud to Leo and Ann (Haus) Emslander. She was united in marriage to Jim Loidolt on June 7, 1969 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Joyce lived all of her life in the Sauk Rapids area. She worked most of her life as a farmer and homemaker and also as an accountant for DeZuriks and bookkeeper for Jim’s Service in Eden Valley. Joyce was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church and was a eucharist minister. She enjoyed motorcycling, fishing, snowmobiling, gardening, feeding the birds, crossword puzzles, and most importantly spending time with her family. Joyce was a loving, caring, and faithful woman who was very committed, hardworking, and detailed oriented.

Joyce is survived by her children, John (Stephanie) of Clear Lake, Julie Haack of Sauk Rapids, Justin (Jessica) of Foley, and Jeff of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, RaeAnn (Nick) Eischens of St. Cloud and Kayla Haack of Sauk Rapids; siblings, Leo, Jr. (Laure) of St. Cloud, Donna Mae Tomporowski of Foley, Linda (Ron) Buersken of Albany, and Roselyn (Pat) Thommes of Sauk Rapids; and sisters in law, Rosie, Mary Lou, Janice, and Suzanne Emslander. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim; siblings, Dennis, Charles, David, Donald, Jimmy, and Robert; and infant, sister, Martha.