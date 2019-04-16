Joshua P. Garceau, 23, Clear Lake

March 24, 1996 - April 12, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Joshua P. Garceau, age 23 of Clear Lake who passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 12, 2019 at his home. Reverend LeRoy Scheierl will officiate. Interment will take place at St. John’s Parish Cemetery in Foley.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Paul’s Catholic Church.

Josh was born March 21, 1996 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Tom and Sheila (Bischof) Garceau. He was a 2014 graduate of St. Cloud Technical High School and the St. Cloud Technical Community College in 2016. Josh married Savanna McCann on October 6, 2018 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake. He was employed as a Journeyman Carpenter by McGough Construction. He was member of St. Paul’s Parish and served as an usher.

Josh had an amazing work ethic, he always strived to do his best. He loved to ride his motorcycle, play with his new puppy “Dixie”, fish, and hunt. He was known for his love of music and his crazy dance moves. He had the most contagious laugh and brought joy to so many people. Above all he had the biggest heart and was someone you could always count on.

Survivors include his wife, Savanna; parents, Tom and Sheila Garceau of St. Cloud; sisters, Kim (Dave) Herdan of Monticello and Ashley (Zach) Stodolka of St. Augusta; niece, Hallie Herdan; father and mother-in-law, Kyle and Kelly McCann of Clear Lake; sisters-in-law, Sophie and Sylvia of Clear Lake.

He was preceded in death by his brother, John; grandparents, LeRoy and Donna Bischof, Paul and Sheila Garceau; and cousin, Jake Jaeckels.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.