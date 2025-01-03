Josephine Huneke, 85, Foley

March 20, 1939 - December 31, 2024

attachment-Josephine Huneke loading...

Josephine “Josie” A. Huneke, age 85, of Foley, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 31, 2024. Memorial Service will take place at 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 23rd, 2025 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Foley. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Josie Huneke was born on March 20, 1939 to Walter and Genevieve Schueller. Josie was united in marriage to Jerome Huneke on October 8, 1988. Josie enjoyed sewing, especially quilting and tending to her flower garden. She will be known for growing some of the tallest hollyhocks in the neighborhood. Josie cherished spending time with her dog Tessa. A fun fact about Josie; she was known for being the oldest lady working out at Snap Fitness in Foley. Also Josie and Jerome enjoyed spending time with friends at Jack and Jim’s.

She is survived by her children. Kevin Brambrink, Donny Brambrink, Debbie (Tom) Hauan, Kenny (Cheryl) Brambrink, Keith (Jill) Brambrink, Kelly (Dawn) Brambrink, 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and brother Ervin “Butch” Schueller.

She is preceded in death by her husband Jerome in 2022, sons, Doug Brambrink, Danny Brambrink and her parents.