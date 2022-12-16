Joseph S. Folwarski, 82, Cold Spring

July 10, 1940 - December 16, 2022

attachment-Joseph Folwarski loading...

A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN for Joseph S. Folwarski, age 82, who died Friday at Assumption Home, Cold Spring, MN. Inurnment will be in the Garden of Peace Cemetery, Cold Spring, MN.

Joe was born in Minneapolis, MN to Joe and Elna (Rapp) Folwarski. He married Sandy Nygard June 27, 1959, at Minnehaha Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. Joe worked for Hennepin County as a truck driver.

He is survived by his sons, Wayne (Lori) and Todd; sisters, Susan and Mary Lou; grandchildren, Eric (Ashley), Tony, Corey, Austin (Merritt), Alex; great-granddaughters, Avery and Elsie.

He was preceded in death by his wife Sandy (2015); parents, and in-laws.