Joseph Leo Fitzgerald, 90, Waite Park and formerly of St. Joseph

March 30, 1931 - August 12, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Joseph Leo Fitzgerald, age 90 of Waite Park and formerly of St. Joseph who passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at his home. Reverend Roger Klassen O.S.B. will officiate. Burial will take place with military honors at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday and after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the St. Joseph Parish Center-Heritage Hall. Parish prayers will be 4:00 p.m. on Monday at the Heritage Hall. Arrangements were made by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Joseph.

Joseph was born on March 30, 1931 to David and Margaret (Scanlon) Fitzgerald. His passion for farming began as a young boy on the family farm in Illinois. Joseph served as a Seabee in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Upon discharge, he wed Mary Ann Voeller on June 11th, 1956. They dedicated their marriage to the Holy Family. During their 58-year marriage, they lived their faith in service to their family and the community. They truly treasured their family and friendships.

No longer able to farm, Joseph taught high school and adult agriculture, and was able to make a larger impact helping farmers when he worked as the Soil and Water Conservationist for Stearns County. He enjoyed volunteering throughout the community throughout his life.

After the death of his beloved Mary Ann, he was initially cared for by his daughter-in-law Karen Fitzgerald, and for the last six years by his grandson, Patrick Fitzgerald. Through their loving commitment, Joseph was able to remain in his home and enjoy an active lifestyle. He attended family and area sporting events, many that Patrick coached. It brought him such joy to be among the young.

Joseph leaves behind four children, David and Kathy (Dahl) of Becker, Minnesota, Michael and Karen (James) of La Mesa, California, Joan Marie and Sean Zadoo of St. Cloud, Minnesota, Patrick and Mary (Fluekinger) of Rapid City, South Dakota; 14 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and two siblings.

In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann, five siblings, two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.