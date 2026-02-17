September 13, 1958 - February 11, 2026

Family will be having private services for Jospeh “Joe” M. Herbst, age 67, who died Wednesday at St. Benedicts Nursing Home. Burial will be at St. Lawrence Cemetery in Duelm. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Joseph was born September 13, 1958 in St. Cloud to Leonard and Lucille (Dzuik) Herbst. He held various trade occupations, but was primarily a carpenter. Joe enjoyed cars, travelling, riding motorcycle, boating, fishing, hunting and bowling.

Joseph is survived by his children, Bryan Herbst of St. Cloud, Jessica (Keith) Kruschke of Otsego; seven grandchildren; brothers, Kenneth (Diane) Herbst of Walker, Garret Herbst of St. Cloud; sisters, Elaine Potter of Anchorage, AK, Jean (Pat) Seglem of Brainerd, Linda (John) Neuman of Clear Lake, Cynthia Glazier of Sauk Rapids, Lynn (Dale) Vouk of Sauk Rapids.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Christine; brother-in-law, LeRoy.