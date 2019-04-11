Joseph Fitzgerald Clarke, 52, St. Cloud

January 3, 1967 - April 10, 2019

Joseph Fitzgerald Clarke, age 52, St. Cloud, MN, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral services will be Monday, April 15, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Atonement Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Joseph was born January 3, 1967 in North Miami, FL to Gerald C. and Patricia (Steed) Clarke. He married Rachel Kestner on September 4, 1993 in St. Cloud, MN. Joe worked for Advanced Repair in St. Cloud. He enjoyed family vacations, outdoor concerts, NASCAR, football, driving fast cars, watching tennis, researching and tracking stocks, spending time at the lake with family, and most of all helping and giving to others. Joe was a member of Atonement Lutheran Church, St. Cloud.

Survivors include his wife, Rachel Clarke of St. Cloud, MN; children, Cam Clarke of Foley, MN; Caelin Clarke of St. Cloud, MN; granddaughter, Aivra Chapp; mother, Patricia A. Wilson of St. Cloud, MN; father, Gerald C. Clarke of Alabama; brothers, Richard C. (Fiancé, Amanda) Wilson of Sartell, MN; Robert C. Clarke of St. Charles, MO and nephews and nieces, Cauy Clarke, Koen Wilson, Isabella Wilson, and Olivia Wilson.

He was preceded in death by his step-dad, Richard W. Wilson.

Memorials are preferred.