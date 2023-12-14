Joseph Buermann, 88, Richmond

December 22, 1934 - December 12, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Joseph Buermann, age 88, who died December 12, 2023, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Entombment will be in the parish mausoleum. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

The visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday December 20, 2023, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will continue Thursday from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Joe was born on the farm in Richmond, MN to John and Elizabeth (Blonigen) Buermann. He married Elizabeth Wilmes on May 19, 1959, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waite Park, MN.

Joe was a dairy farmer and operated the 100-year-old family resort with Betty. He cherished the relationships he built while operating Joe’s Last Resort. He loved playing Euchre, ice fishing, traveling, listening to KASM radio, getting away to the casino and being with his family. Joe was a devout Catholic, member of Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, Knights of Columbus, and Big Lake Aquatic Association.

He is survived by his wife, Betty; children, Cheryl (Chris) Denn, Mark (Linda), Brian (Karen), Kim (Jim) Krutchen, Kristy (Mike) Heying; 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; infant child; siblings, Martin, Edmund, Alma, Norbert, Robert, Rosalia, Irma, Eleanor, Martha, Roman, Herbert, and John.

Our family would like to thank Quiet Oaks Hospice House, CentraCare Clinic, St. Cloud Hospital and Chaplin, CentraCare hospice, CentraCare EMTs, Chain of Lakes Fire and Rescue, Fr. Mark, Fr. Isaiah, Fr. Bernie, Fr. LeRoy, Fr. Eb.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.