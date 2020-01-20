Joseph B. Evens, 78, St. Cloud

October 23, 1941 - January 17, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Joseph Evens who died Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Benedict’s Center in St. Cloud. The Rev. Laurn Virnig will officiate. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Joe was born October 23, 1941 in Farming to Joseph & Rose (Rolfes) Evens. He married Lois Wheece on June 27, 1962 in Holdingford. He worked for Kollman Granite Company as a designer for 48 years and also trained dogs as an obedience trainer for most of his life. Joe was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud and was very active in the Central MN Retriever’s Club, American Legion and Catholic United Financial. He enjoyed spending time fishing, hunting, watching the Minnesota Vikings and caring for his dogs. Dogs were a big part of his and Lois’ lives, his last dog was named Flower and she would spend every night on his lap as he would pray the rosary.

Survivors include his children, Guy (Jennifer) of Richmond, Laura (Scott) Snare of Big Lake; Leda (Michael) Blom of Lakeville; sisters and brother, Mildred, Bernadette, Elmer, Jenny and 6 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Lois in 2012, brothers, Beno and Buddy and sister Larry.